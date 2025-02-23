Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josko Gvardiol headshot

Josko Gvardiol News: Active defensively

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Gvardiol recorded two tackles (zero won), four clearances and one interception in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Gvardiol was stuck behind the ball for large parts of Sunday's loss, struggling to get into the attack as Liverpool looked so potent on the counter throughout the match. The defender has been strong at left-back, but he doesn't offer as much going forward as some other left-back's, especially against top opponents.

Josko Gvardiol
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now