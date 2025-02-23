Josko Gvardiol News: Active defensively

Gvardiol recorded two tackles (zero won), four clearances and one interception in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Gvardiol was stuck behind the ball for large parts of Sunday's loss, struggling to get into the attack as Liverpool looked so potent on the counter throughout the match. The defender has been strong at left-back, but he doesn't offer as much going forward as some other left-back's, especially against top opponents.