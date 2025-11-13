Gvardiol had a slow start to the season, missing the pre-season and the first three games of the Premier League campaign as he has been struggling with patella tendonitis in his knees for the past 10 months. The Croatian is carefully managing his workload in the gym before every outdoor training session in order to avoid any injury. Since returning to the pitch, Gvardiol has played all the games in the backline except one against Everton in the Premier League, contributing two assists, 12 tackles, 14 interceptions and 43 clearances in 11 appearances across all competitions.