Josko Gvardiol News: Earns early assist

Gvardiol assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 3-2 defeat versus Real Madrid.

Gvardiol was active on the left flank Tuesday, notching one chance created and two shots in the attack to go along with two interceptions, two tackles and four clearances in the defense. However, his best moment came early, bringing down and passing the ball off his chest to assist Erling Haaland's goal in the 19th minute. This was the defender's first assist and goal contribution in nine UCL appearances (eight starts) this season.