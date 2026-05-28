Josko Gvardiol headshot

Josko Gvardiol News: Set for big role defensively

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Gvardiol should be a key defensive piece for Croatia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Gvardiol was limited to just four appearances (two starts) since the beginning of January after missing multiple months due to a fracture, but the defender is expected to be healthy for the World Cup. Gvardiol can be deployed both at center-back or left-back, but he's likely to anchor the defense of the Balkan side alongside either Luka Vuskovic or Duje Caleta-Car. Gvardiol could also be a threat in set-piece situations, so he's one of the players to keep close tabs on in the Croatian squad from a fantasy perspective.

Josko Gvardiol
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josko Gvardiol See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josko Gvardiol See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
8 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
8 days ago
2026 World Cup Players to Watch: 12 Breakout Stars
SOC
2026 World Cup Players to Watch: 12 Breakout Stars
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
16 days ago
2026 World Cup Group L Preview: England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group L Preview: England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
23 days ago
Manchester City vs Arsenal Prediction, Lineups & Best Bets (Premier League GW33)
SOC
Manchester City vs Arsenal Prediction, Lineups & Best Bets (Premier League GW33)
Author Image
Luke Atzert
40 days ago