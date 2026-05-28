Josko Gvardiol News: Set for big role defensively

Gvardiol should be a key defensive piece for Croatia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Gvardiol was limited to just four appearances (two starts) since the beginning of January after missing multiple months due to a fracture, but the defender is expected to be healthy for the World Cup. Gvardiol can be deployed both at center-back or left-back, but he's likely to anchor the defense of the Balkan side alongside either Luka Vuskovic or Duje Caleta-Car. Gvardiol could also be a threat in set-piece situations, so he's one of the players to keep close tabs on in the Croatian squad from a fantasy perspective.