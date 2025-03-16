Josko Gvardiol News: Stalwart effort

Gvardiol registered four tackles (three won), seven clearances and one interception in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Brighton.

Gvardiol didn't have as much of an attacking presence as he normally does against Brighton on Saturday, despite getting up the pitch multiple times, not seeing a single significant stat in the attack. However, he was solid in the defense, notching one interception, four tackles and seven clearances. He continues to only see rest during Cup action, one of the club's most reliable players in a disappointing campaign.