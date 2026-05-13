Josko Gvardiol News: Starts in return
Gvardiol (fracture) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's match against Crystal Palace.
Gvaridol is a surprise addition to the team sheet Wednesday as he makes his return from a long break due to injury, with the defender not just with his team but starting immediately. This is a huge return for the club as they try to chase down Arsenal in the final few weeks, although there will be some questions about how fit he is. Even more importantly for the defender, it seems him earning play time ahead of the World Cup with Croatia.
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