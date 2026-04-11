Josue Casimir Injury: Not in matchday squad

Casimir (undisclosed) was left out of the matchday squad for Saturday's clash against Nantes, the club posted.

Casimir's absence is a surprise given the importance of the relegation battle fixture, with no details provided on the nature of the issue. The Haitian international has mainly operated as a rotational option for Auxerre this season, so his omission is a limited but still unwelcome blow as the club heads into one of their more critical remaining fixtures. The club will be expected to provide more clarity on his situation in the coming days.