Casimir could not play more than one hour for Haiti in Thursday's win against Costa Rica because he suffered an apparent hamstring injury and was forced off. The versatile midfielder will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine if he can play again during this break for Haiti or if he has to return to Auxerre to recover. Casimir has been a regular starter for AJA, playing in various positions and more recently as a right back, meaning that if he has to miss the clash against Lyon on Nov. 23, a change will have to be made in the starting XI with Marvin Senaya likely taking the right flank spot.