Josue Casimir headshot

Josue Casimir News: Assists in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Casimir logged an assist in Le Havre's 1-1 draw Sunday against Angers. He also had two shots (none on target) and three crosses.

Casimir generated two chances on the day, though his shooting performance was lackluster. His assist appeared to give Le Havre three crucial points but the side gave up a late goal. Casimir will need to stuff the stat sheet if Le Havre want any points against Lille Saturday, though the side has not conceded many goals this season.

Josue Casimir
Le Havre
