Josue Casimir News: Assists in Sunday's win

Casimir assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win against Montpellier.

Casimir recorded his second assist of the season Sunday as he set up Abdoulaye Toure's outside-the-box strike in the 33rd minute which took the 2-0 lead. It was one of three chances he created in the match and he also put one shot on target. On the defensive end he won one tackle, made two clearances and won one duel before he was subbed off in the 64th minute for Mahamadou Diawara.