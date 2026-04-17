Josue Casimir News: Back available for Monaco clash

Casimir (undisclosed) has been declared fit and available for Sunday's clash against Monaco, according to coach Christophe Pelissier. "Casimir will be available."

Casimir had been a surprise absentee from the Nantes matchday squad with no explanation provided at the time, but his clearance for Sunday is a welcome development for Auxerre. The Haitian international figures to slot back into his usual rotation role off the bench, giving coach Pelissier another option to call upon as the AJA push through the final stretch of what remains a challenging season.