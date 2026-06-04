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Josue Casimir News: In line for right midfield role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Casimir has been named in Haiti's World Cup squad and is expected to contribute from midfield under coach Sebastien Migne, arriving at the tournament after a solid Ligue 1 season with Auxerre that included set-piece responsibilities for the national team.

Casimir made 31 appearances in Ligue 1 this season with Auxerre, providing consistent involvement in the midfield while taking on a share of dead-ball duties for Haiti. His set-piece delivery adds a valuable dimension to his role in the national team setup, giving Haiti an additional weapon from corners and free kicks in a tournament where dead-ball situations can prove decisive. At 24, Casimir is one of the younger members of Haiti's squad and his Ligue 1 experience gives him the physical and tactical preparation needed to contribute meaningfully on the world stage. For Haiti, his energy, work rate and set-piece quality make him a useful and versatile option in manager Sebastien Migne's midfield setup.

Josue Casimir
AJ Auxerre
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