Josue Casimir News: In line for right midfield role

Casimir has been named in Haiti's World Cup squad and is expected to contribute from midfield under coach Sebastien Migne, arriving at the tournament after a solid Ligue 1 season with Auxerre that included set-piece responsibilities for the national team.

Casimir made 31 appearances in Ligue 1 this season with Auxerre, providing consistent involvement in the midfield while taking on a share of dead-ball duties for Haiti. His set-piece delivery adds a valuable dimension to his role in the national team setup, giving Haiti an additional weapon from corners and free kicks in a tournament where dead-ball situations can prove decisive. At 24, Casimir is one of the younger members of Haiti's squad and his Ligue 1 experience gives him the physical and tactical preparation needed to contribute meaningfully on the world stage. For Haiti, his energy, work rate and set-piece quality make him a useful and versatile option in manager Sebastien Migne's midfield setup.