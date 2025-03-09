Fantasy Soccer
Josue Casimir headshot

Josue Casimir News: Inefficient in service

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Casimir logged eight crosses in Le Havre's 1-1 draw with St. Etienne Sunday.

Only one of Casimir's eight crosses was considered accurate, and he created zero chances for his side. He'll have to be better for Le Havre to take points off Lyon next Sunday, as the side has allowed one goal or less in four of its last five matches across all competitions prior to Sunday's match with Nice.

Josue Casimir
Le Havre
