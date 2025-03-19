Josue Casimir News: Scores in road loss

Casimir scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-2 defeat versus Lyon.

Casimir scored just before halftime to give Le Havre the 2-1 lead with his third goal in the season, but couldn't help them avoid the comeback loss. The forward made the second-most tackles (three) to help on defense as well. That was his seventh start in a row and 15th overall in 19 appearances.