Josue Casimir headshot

Josue Casimir News: Scores in road loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Casimir scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-2 defeat versus Lyon.

Casimir scored just before halftime to give Le Havre the 2-1 lead with his third goal in the season, but couldn't help them avoid the comeback loss. The forward made the second-most tackles (three) to help on defense as well. That was his seventh start in a row and 15th overall in 19 appearances.

Josue Casimir
Le Havre
