Josue Casimir News: Stuff's stat sheet in draw

Casimir scored one goal on one shot, created one chance and won two tackles in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Lorient.

Casimir got his first goal of the season in the 24th minute Sunday and was lifted from the game in the 81st minute. It has been a disappointing year for Casimir but Sunday showed that there is still an elite player in there. He was all over the pitch winning two of his three tackles and constantly stuffing the Lorient attack. Casimir will look to build off his best game of the season on Sunday versus Strasbourg.