Josue Colman News: Assists in Sunday's victory

Colman assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-0 win against Puebla.

Colman set up Federico Lertora's header in the 55th minute Sunday, his third assist in the last four matches. It came on the only chance he created in the match. His outing was not all good though as his penalty attempt was saved by Miguel Jimenez in the 44th minute. He added one interception and one clearance before he was subbed off in the 77th minute for Omar Mendoza.