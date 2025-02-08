Josue Colman News: Attempts two shots in victory

Colman had two shots (zero on goal) and two corners in Friday's 1-0 victory against Atletico San Luis.

Colman completed a few interesting actions on the opposition half of the field but failed to make the score sheet in Friday's game. Additionally, he delivered multiple corner kicks for the fourth time in a row. His dribbling talent and playmaking upside could keep him relevant in upcoming contests as he continues to look for his first goal or second assist of the campaign.