Josue Colman News: Leaves Queretaro

Colman parted ways with Gallos after the Clausura 2025 campaign, according to the club.

Colman is now a free agent, and it remains to be seen whether he'll continue his career in North America, although it's possible he could return to Paraguay. Despite providing four assists in 13 matches played with his last team, Colman hasn't truly reached his full potential since shining as an attacking midfielder for Mazatlan in 2023.