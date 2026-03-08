Josue Ovalle News: Continues scoring streak Friday

Ovalle scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Friday's 4-2 victory over Leon.

Ovalle finished a set play with a close-range header during the 69th minute against Leon, finding the back of the net for the third time in his last four games since joining Mazatlan from Chilean team Deportes Concepcion. Ovalle has made an immediate impact at his new club, locking down a starting spot in attacking midfield. In addition to his three goals, his production has come from shooting and a few fouls drawn in every game.