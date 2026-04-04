Josue Ovalle News: Generates assist

Ovalle assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 2-1 loss to Club Necaxa.

Ovalle was credited with an assist on Mazatlan's lone goal but he didn't do much to create more chances for a struggling offense. The midfielder will need to do more offensively for Mazatlan to break through Pumas UNAM as the side has only given up an average of one goal per match.