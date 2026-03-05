Josue Ovalle News: Scores in loss

Ovalle scored a goal off two shots (one on target) and drew two fouls during Tuesday's 4-1 loss against Atletico San Luis.

Ovalle made his second consecutive start and didn't disappoint. He saw his side being mostly dominated, so touches were limited. However, the attacker appeared at the right place to head a cross from the left flank well into the far post to briefly cut Mazatlan's deficit to just one goal in the 75th minute. That's now two goals over the last three appearances for Ovalle, who's proving to be a great reinforcement for the remainder of the campaign.