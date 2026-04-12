Josue Ovalle News: Scores in loss

Ovalle scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Pumas.

Ovalle dribbled into the box and beat the opposing goal through a left-footed strike after 36 minutes of play in Sunday's clash. Even though he's part of one of the weakest sides in the competition, Ovalle has exceeded expectations in his debut Liga MX campaign, totaling a team-high five goals and adding one assist over nine matches played so far. Moreover, he notched a direct contribution in each of his most recent three outings.