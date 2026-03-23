Josue Ovalle News: Scores versus Cruz Azul

Ovalle scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 1-1 draw against Cruz Azul.

Ovalle opened the scoring with a header after pouncing on a loose ball inside the six-yard box in the 48th minute of the draw. It has been a promising Liga MX debut campaign for the offseason signing, who is now the squad's lone top scorer with four goals across seven appearances (five starts). Additionally, he has taken at least one shot in each of the last six games. Given that he's part of an underdog side, his ability to capitalize on opportunities will be key to extend his productive run going forward.