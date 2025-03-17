Jota Silva News: Scores off bench

Jota Silva scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-2 victory over Ipswich Town.

Jota Silva made an instant impact Saturday, scoring a late second half goal after coming on for just the final nine minutes of Nottingham Forest's 4-2 victory over Ipswich Town. The goal was the second of the season for Silva who has been limited to mostly short substitute cameos over his 25 appearances (four starts) this season.