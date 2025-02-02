Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jota Silva headshot

Jota Silva News: Substitute appearance with assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Silva scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 7-0 victory over Brighton.

Before the 2024 calendar year ended, Silva had started three consecutive Premier League games. Unfortunately, he was dropped by mid-December and has started only one EPL game since then. On the plus side, Silva has been a regular substitute in Nottingham Forest's domestic-league fixtures, and he took advantage of a recent opportunity. With his goal Saturday, Silva can finally say his 2024-25 season is not without any scored.

Jota Silva
Nottingham Forest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now