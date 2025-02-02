Jota Silva News: Substitute appearance with assist

Silva scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 7-0 victory over Brighton.

Before the 2024 calendar year ended, Silva had started three consecutive Premier League games. Unfortunately, he was dropped by mid-December and has started only one EPL game since then. On the plus side, Silva has been a regular substitute in Nottingham Forest's domestic-league fixtures, and he took advantage of a recent opportunity. With his goal Saturday, Silva can finally say his 2024-25 season is not without any scored.