Jovan Lukic Injury: Dealing with rib contusion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Lukic is considered day to day while recovers from a rib contusion, Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report reports.

Lukic might have to sit out Saturday's visit to D.C. United if he continues to struggle with the injury, in which case Jesus Bueno and Danley Jean Jacques should play in central midfield. The Serbian was a regular starter in the 2025 campaign, so it could be a serious blow to the team if he's sidelined for a lengthy period.

Jovan Lukic
Philadelphia Union
