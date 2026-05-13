Jovan Lukic Injury: Exits midweek match with head issue

Lukic was unable to continue in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Orlando City after suffering a potential head injury.

Lukic could be sidelined in upcoming weeks if he's dealing with a serious blow, although his exact status remains unclear. He has started in 10 of the last 12 league contests, so his eventual absence would put his team in a tough situation. A more offensive-minded Cavan Sullivan took his place and scored a goal against Orlando, so that could be the main alternative if the injured played requires more time to recover.