Jovan Lukic News: Assists winning goal

Lukic assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against CF Montreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 57th minute.

Lukic played through Mikael Uhre in the 84th minute to help his side win 2-1 in the closing stages of the match. This was a positive return after he served his one-game suspension and was his first assist of the year. This was also only the second game of the season where he created two chances.