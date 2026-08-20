Jovan Lukic headshot

Jovan Lukic News: No longer banned

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Lukic is an option once again after missing the midweek match against Inter Miami through suspension.

Lukic will aim to claim a starting spot back from Jesus Bueno for the remainder of the year, restoring his all-around value as he tries to help his team through his ability to win midfield duels. However, after failing to score and delivering one assist across 18 matches played this season, Lukic can't be relied on for decisive contributions on a regular basis.

Jovan Lukic
Philadelphia Union
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jovan Lukic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jovan Lukic See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 24, 2025
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 9; Saturday, April 19
SOC
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 9; Saturday, April 19
Author Image
Schuyler Redpath
April 18, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 17, 2025