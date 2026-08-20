Jovan Lukic News: No longer banned

Lukic is an option once again after missing the midweek match against Inter Miami through suspension.

Lukic will aim to claim a starting spot back from Jesus Bueno for the remainder of the year, restoring his all-around value as he tries to help his team through his ability to win midfield duels. However, after failing to score and delivering one assist across 18 matches played this season, Lukic can't be relied on for decisive contributions on a regular basis.