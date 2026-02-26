Jovan Lukic headshot

Jovan Lukic News: Plays in Concacaf

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Lukic (ribs) played the first half of Thursday's 7-0 win against Defence Force FC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, confirming he is back available for Philadelphia.

Lukic has put the rib contusion that kept him out of the season opener against D.C. United in the rearview mirror, playing the full first half in Thursday's win over Defence Force FC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. That is an encouraging development for Philly, as his return restores a regular presence in midfield and gives the group a steady, proven option to help kick off the 2026 MLS campaign on the right foot.

Jovan Lukic
Philadelphia Union
