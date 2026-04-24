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Jovan Lukic News: Records first goal contribution

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Lukic assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-3 draw against Toronto FC.

Lukic assisted the opener scored by Milan Iloski to register his first assist and first goal contribution of the season, while also delivering a season-high two shots. Across eight appearances, the midfielder has created 11 chances, failing to register one only once. He also contributed defensively in this match with one tackle, one interception and one clearance, and has now recorded a tackle in four consecutive games, totaling 12 during that run.

Jovan Lukic
Philadelphia Union
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