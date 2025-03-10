Jovan Lukic News: Scores goal in win

Lukic scored one goal to go with six shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over New England Revolution.

Lukic scored his first goal for Union after being set up by Indiana Vassilev late in the game against New England Revolution. The Serbian recorded six shots in the match, his highest total of the season and a solid contribution for a defensive midfielder. He also made four tackles, bringing his total to six tackles in three games. He will look to contribute again against Nashville on Sunday.