Jovan Lukic News: Scores goal versus Nashville

Lukic scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Nashville.

Lukic notched his team's lone goal as he volleyed a loose ball into the back of the net in the 33rd minute of Sunday's loss. Despite featuring in midfield, he made the score sheet for the second game in a row and boosted his total to eight shots during that period. He has also racked up 11 tackles (four won), eight clearances and six interceptions across four matches played.