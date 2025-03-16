Jovan Lukic News: Scores goal versus Nashville
Lukic scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Nashville.
Lukic notched his team's lone goal as he volleyed a loose ball into the back of the net in the 33rd minute of Sunday's loss. Despite featuring in midfield, he made the score sheet for the second game in a row and boosted his total to eight shots during that period. He has also racked up 11 tackles (four won), eight clearances and six interceptions across four matches played.
