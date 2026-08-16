Jovan Lukic News: Set for suspension

Lukic will serve a one-match ban in the midweek clash with Inter Miami after earning his fifth yellow card of the season Sunday versus NYCFC, per Philadelphia Soccer Now.

Lukic will be ineligible for the first time since the 2026 season opener in February, and his next chance to appear will come in next weekend's visit to Austin. This news forces the Union to use a different central midfield option alongside Danley Jean Jacques, with Jesus Bueno and veteran Alejandro Bedoya among the available alternatives. After serving his suspension, Lukic will regain his status as a constant presence in possessions and midfield battles.