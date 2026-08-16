Jovan Lukic headshot

Jovan Lukic News: Set for suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Lukic will serve a one-match ban in the midweek clash with Inter Miami after earning his fifth yellow card of the season Sunday versus NYCFC, per Philadelphia Soccer Now.

Lukic will be ineligible for the first time since the 2026 season opener in February, and his next chance to appear will come in next weekend's visit to Austin. This news forces the Union to use a different central midfield option alongside Danley Jean Jacques, with Jesus Bueno and veteran Alejandro Bedoya among the available alternatives. After serving his suspension, Lukic will regain his status as a constant presence in possessions and midfield battles.

Jovan Lukic
Philadelphia Union
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jovan Lukic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jovan Lukic See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 24, 2025
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 9; Saturday, April 19
SOC
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 9; Saturday, April 19
Author Image
Schuyler Redpath
April 18, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 17, 2025