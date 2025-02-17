Jovan Lukic News: Signs with Philadelphia Union

Lukic has signed a contract with Philadelphia Union until 2026 with club options for 2027 and 2028, the club announced. "Jovan is a dynamic, ball-winning midfielder who fits well into our playing style. His experience across European leagues has not only showcased his versatility but also his ability to adapt to different styles of play, and we are confident his skill set will bolster our midfield," said Philadelphia Union Sporting Director, Ernst Tanner.

Lukic has experience playing in Serbia's Super League, Austria's Bundesliga, and Portugal's second division. He spent two seasons at FK Spartak Subotica, scoring two goals in 39 appearances during the 2023-24 season. Prior to that, Lukic played for LASK in Austria's Bundesliga before being loaned to SC Uniao Torreense in Portugal's second league, where he made 17 appearances. He began his career at FK Cukaricki in Serbia, where he accumulated 71 appearances and three goals over four seasons. Lukic has also represented Serbia at youth levels, appearing for the U18, U19, U20, and U21 national teams.