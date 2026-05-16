Jovan Lukic News: Starts against Crew
Lukic (head) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's meeting with Columbus Crew.
Lukic left the previous game with an apparent injury, although it was not enough to sideline him. He'll consequently look to stay active in a central midfield spot, with his value coming from tackles and accurate passes. The inclusion of both Lukic and Cavan Sullivan in the initial lineup will push Jeremy Rafanello to a backup role.
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