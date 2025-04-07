Jovan Lukic News: Three shots in draw
Lukic generated three shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Orlando City SC.
Lukic delivered another solid performance in midfield on Saturday against Orlando, showing quality on both ends of the pitch. He registered his second-highest shot total of the season with three shots and was active defensively, contributing one tackle and two clearances to help his team secure a third clean sheet with him on the pitch this season. Lukic will look to contribute once again on Saturday against New York City.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now