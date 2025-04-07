Jovan Lukic News: Three shots in draw

Lukic generated three shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Orlando City SC.

Lukic delivered another solid performance in midfield on Saturday against Orlando, showing quality on both ends of the pitch. He registered his second-highest shot total of the season with three shots and was active defensively, contributing one tackle and two clearances to help his team secure a third clean sheet with him on the pitch this season. Lukic will look to contribute once again on Saturday against New York City.