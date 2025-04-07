Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jovan Lukic headshot

Jovan Lukic News: Three shots in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Lukic generated three shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Orlando City SC.

Lukic delivered another solid performance in midfield on Saturday against Orlando, showing quality on both ends of the pitch. He registered his second-highest shot total of the season with three shots and was active defensively, contributing one tackle and two clearances to help his team secure a third clean sheet with him on the pitch this season. Lukic will look to contribute once again on Saturday against New York City.

Jovan Lukic
Philadelphia Union
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now