Jovan Milosevic Injury: Back in individual training

Milosevic (back) is back in individual training on the pitch during the international break, according to the club.

Milosevic has missed Bremen's last three matches due to a back injury, but his return to outdoor work is an encouraging sign with the April. 4. clash against Leipzig still over a week away. The forward had been in solid form before going down, scoring two goals in his last two appearances including a start in the final game before his injury. He figures to slot back into a rotational role upon his return, though the timing of his comeback gives him a real shot at being available for the post-break fixture.