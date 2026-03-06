Jovan Milosevic Injury: Likely available Sunday

Milosevic (back) is likely going to be available for Sunday's clash against Union Berlin, according to coach Daniel Thioune. "Ideally, we'll take him with us on the bus and decide Sunday afternoon whether he plays or not. There's a good chance he'll be available."

Milosevic has been dealing with back issues throughout the week but appears to be trending in the right direction, as he is expected to travel with the squad and be an option for Sunday's clash against Union Berlin. That said, even if he is cleared to feature, a spot in the starting XI looks unlikely. That should open the door for Keke Maximilian Topp to step into the lineup and lead the attack from the opening whistle.