Jovan Milosevic Injury: Remains out for time being

Milosevic pushed for a quick return but is still dealing with back pain and won't be an option for the time being. This is a setback for Bremen since it leaves them with one fewer option up front, although the forward has mostly played a depth role off the bench for the club this season.