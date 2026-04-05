Jovan Milosevic headshot

Jovan Milosevic News: Assists off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Milosevic assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus RB Leipzig.

Milosevic returned injury on Saturday, recording an assist in just 14 minutes of play. He had missed the previous three matches, only making a total of nine Bundesliga appearances in 2025/26, starting twice while still managing to score three goals with an assist.

Jovan Milosevic
Werder Bremen
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