Jovan Milosevic News: Assists off bench

Milosevic assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus RB Leipzig.

Milosevic returned injury on Saturday, recording an assist in just 14 minutes of play. He had missed the previous three matches, only making a total of nine Bundesliga appearances in 2025/26, starting twice while still managing to score three goals with an assist.