Jovan Milosevic News: Completes move to Braga

Milosevic has left VfB Stuttgart to join Braga on a five-year deal through 2031, the club announced.

Milosevic managed just six competitive appearances for Stuttgart's first team since joining from Vojvodina in 2023, with the club instead sending him out on three separate loans, including a spell at Werder Bremen last season. He'll now look for a fresh start in Portugal with Braga, last season's fourth-place finisher and a Europa League semifinalist, joining a club that's shown faith in his long-term potential despite his limited senior minutes in Germany.