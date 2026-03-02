Jovan Milosevic News: Opens scoring in win

Milosevic was subbed off due to injury in the 69th minute of Saturday's 2-0 win against FC Heidenheim. He scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created before exiting the match.

Milosevic's back post header catalyzed the Werder Bremen victory Saturday as they eased past Heidenheim with a 2-0 win. Before being removed as precautionary measure in the 69th minute, the forward had rattled off two shot attempts and scored in his second successive appearance (one start). Since joining Werder Bremen on loan from VfB Stuttgart, Milosevic has scored three times across eight appearances (two starts).