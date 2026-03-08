Jovan Milosevic News: Out Sunday

Milosevic (back) is out for Sunday's match against Union Berlin.

Milosevic was close to being an option after traveling with the team, but is still being rested, not an option due to his back injury. This comes after a start last outing, a bit of a rough turn for the forward, as he has only started in two of his eight appearances all season. He should then return to the lineup next week after his close call Sunday.