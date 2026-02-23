Jovan Milosevic News: Scores off bench

Milosevic scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to FC St. Pauli. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 76th minute.

Milosevic pulled Bremen level just past the hour mark, cashing in during the club's strongest stretch of the match right after they went down. His finish flipped the momentum in what felt like a relegation six-pointer and gave the Green-White real belief they could seize control. St. Pauli answered with the winner eight minutes later, turning his equalizer into a brief spark rather than a turning point. The goal stands as Milosevic's second of the season through seven appearances.