Joyeux Masanka Bungi News: Loaned to NY Red Bulls
Masanka has been loaned to New York Red Bulls from RB Leipzig, according to his parent club.
Masanka is heading across the pond for the next few months, picking up a loan with New York through June 30. The midfielder is expected to then see decent time, likely working off the bench as a rotational option. He has yet to appear for the Leipzig first team, so this is a big jump for the Belgian.
