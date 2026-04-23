Jozhua Vertrouwd Injury: Forced off Thursday

Vertrouwd (undisclosed) was forced off in the 81st minute of Thursday's clash against Espanyol due to injury and is a doubt for Sunday's fixture against Real Sociedad, according to Pasion Por El Rayo.

Vertrouwd had himself started the game against the Catalans to replace the injured Luiz Felipe (thigh), highlighting the defensive injury crisis Rayo are currently managing, before picking up an issue of his own. The defender has been a rotational option rather than a regular starter, so his potential absence would not significantly disrupt the starting lineup, with Abdul Mumin expected to see increased playing time off the bench if Vertrouwd cannot be cleared for Sunday.