Vertrouwd came through the academies of Fortuna Wormerveer and AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands and played for the youth teams of HVV Hollandia and FC Volendam before joining FC Utrecht in 2022, where he made 14 appearances in the second Dutch division. One year later, he moved to CD Castellon in Spain and played 54 matches in Primera RFEF and Segunda Division. The defender is very versatile and can operate both in central defense and at left-back, making him a promising young option for coach Inigo Perez heading into the 2025\/26 La Liga season.