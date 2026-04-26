JT Marcinkowski News: Allows own goal

Marcinkowski registered eight saves and allowed one goal, but also conceded an own goal in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Real Salt Lake.

Marcinkowski was credited with the goal but he did make eight saves to contribute positively in a 2-1 win on Sunday for LA Galaxy. He will likely need to replicate this effort for Galaxy to take points off Vancouver Whitecaps, who have scored a whopping 25 goals in nine MLS games so far.