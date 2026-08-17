JT Marcinkowski News: Concedes lone goal in loss

Marcinkowski recorded one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Houston Dynamo.

Marcinkowski made just one save while conceding the lone goal in Saturday's loss to Houston. On the bright side, he's allowed one goal or fewer in each of his last five MLS appearances, totaling 17 saves, including a penalty stop, and two clean sheets during that stretch. The keeper will face off with Houston for the next game on Wednesday, who have scored just three goals in the last five contests. Marcinkowski had condeded just one goal on four saves against the opponent during the last outing on Jul 26.